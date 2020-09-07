Sonko to take fresh plea in graft case after DPP amends charges

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will take a fresh plea on Monday 14th after the Director of Public Prosecutions amended the graft charges facing him.

A new charge of abuse of office was introduced in the amended charge sheet.

The DPP also ruled out the possibility of a plea bargain, saying that they have not been approached by the defence.

Twenty witnesses have been lined up to testify in the case, some are under protection and all are within the jurisdiction.

Anti-corruption Court Magistrate Douglas Ogoti while making the order said the case will be heard on a day to day basis. No applications or adjournment will be entertained during the hearing unless in unavoidable circumstances.

The prosecution has been told to supply a schedule of chronology in which they will call their witnesses within seven days of the hearing.

The case will be allocated five hours on a daily basis which translates to 28 days.

Sonko is facing economic crimes, unlawful acquisition of property and irregular payments charges.

Sonko, in count one, is charged – alongside Fredrick Odhiambo alias Fred Oyugi, ROG Security Limited and Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal – of conspiring to commit an offence of corruption and dealing with suspect property in the sum of over Ksh 14 million in respect of a contract

The embattled Nairobi Governor is also charged with another count of conflict of interest where he is alleged to have received Ksh 8.4 million from Fredrick Odhiambo alias Fred Oyugi, T/A Yiro Enterprises, through ROG Security Limited.