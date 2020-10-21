Sonko urges government to do more in feting sports personalities

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has called upon the National and county governments to honour sportsmen and women who brought fame to the country while still alive.

Sonko said most athletes who represented the country in international events are living in abject poverty despite earning the country glory

Sonko said those who excelled and brought good repute to the country in international championships should be feted not just in death but when they are still living as well.

The Nairobi Governor was speaking in Kayole while paying condolences to the family of the late Former Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Rosemary ‘Maraa’ Aluoch.

‘’Many players in the country do great work for the country.the late Rosemary was a pioneering figure in women football but largely such acts go unrewarded by the government,.i promise to facilitate the burial of the late rosemary by having two buses ferry mourners’, Sonko said.

The late Rosemary until her demise she served as Starlets’ goalkeeper trainer and kits Manager .

She passed on earlier this month while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Mara will be buried this weekend at her ancestral home in Ndhiwa,Homa Bay County.

Meanwhile The ex Makadara legislator took a swipe at the National Government for what he termed as playing politics with his program of stadia construction in the county.

The Nairobi County government launched a project to construct ,Woodley, Ziwani, jacaranda grounds Kihumbuini and Dandora stadium.

None has been completed whereas Construction works on Dandora Stadium stalled after the contractor exited the site.

In October 2018, Sonko presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new “state-of-the art” Kihumbuini Stadium, but years after launching the groundbreaking ceremony nothing much has been dug off the ground yet.