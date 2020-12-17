Sonko urges Senate to shoot down “unlawful” motion to oust him from office  

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged the Senate to dismiss his impeachment on grounds that it does not meet the basic threshold needed to oust him from office.

While making his case against allegations of abuse of office leveled against him by the County Assembly of Nairobi, the under-fire county chief vehemently refuted claims that he had misappropriated public funds.

In his final submission to the Senate, Sonko sought to distance himself from accusations to the effect that he was using his privileged position to irregularly utilize monies meant for bursaries for personal use, including diverting the said monies to settle his lawyers.

On the contrary, Sonko maintains that the funds set aside for bursaries was put into good use.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Mr. Speaker, we have a voucher drawn in favour of Nairobi County Bursary account 2019. Being the payment of transfer of bursary funds totaling to Ksh 297.5 million.” Sonko said

Amid accusations that some of the governor’s close relatives were drawing funds from the county coffers for personal use and travel, Sonko says some members of the county assembly were only fighting back given that he had not acceded to some of their demands.

“It is a very sad story. The directors of this fake school were wives and relatives of these MCAs. And they were getting cheques from even CDF accounts of various constituencies.’’He said as he turned the heat on his accusers

He cites this as the reason behind his decision to delay transfer of bursary funds. He insists that this was the main reason and that it had nothing to do with what was claimed by the MCAs.

The mover of the motion He’s playing politics. He’s doing character assassination. Because the transaction reference number is clearly indicated. Processing reference is there. Amount Ksh 297.5 million

Governor Sonko has maintained his innocence, challenging the weight of the evidence presented by the Nairobi County Assembly as the basis for his removal from office. According to Sonko, the impeachment was purely a political process.

“This is just a smear campaign by the system and the cartels in the county who have ganged up against me.” Sonko told the senators

Sonko is facing charges ranging from gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws and lacking the mental capability to run the county government.

to survive the impeachment vote, Sonko will need 24 senators to side with him.