Sonko:Congestina family to blame for her predicaments

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has attributed the current emerging tribulations facing former Kenyan boxer Conjestina Achieng to her family insistence on taking her back home in Siaya County.

In June this year the flamboyant politician had fulfilled his promise of conferring his Coastal security duties to Conjestina after a successful rehabilitation program following a long battle against financial and mental health issues since she left boxing in 2011.

Nawacho ni Conjestina okdog Siaya coz we transform lives. We don't play politics or PR na life ya any Kenyan.

But a few months later according to Sonko who airlifted the ex celebrated Kenyan pugilist and the first African woman to hold an international title from Siaya to Nairobi for specialized treatment,the family of 45 year old wanted her back home.

“I had amazing plans for Congestina and after walking the long journey with her from 2018 until her full recovery I had already secured her a plum job as the head of security a Salama Bling Beach resort in Kanamai after changing my plans on her of being the head of security at renowned Coastal nightclub, Club Volume owing to what she had gone through before regarding her involvement in drug and substance abuse.Unfortunately his son Charltone Otieno and sister wanted her to travel back to upcountry for other forms of treatment which I didn’t subscribe but ultimately I had no option but to release her.I still care about her and incase they need my support I’ll always be available and wish her the very best” he disclosed

In September 2022, the former World Boxing Council, WBC, middleweight Champion was admitted to Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Hospital in Miritini.

She had been admitted to various facilities after her health and mental status deteriorated.

Sonko, known for his charitable activities and hard fighting political career had stated earlier this year that he will not allow Conjestina to return to Siaya, where she was living in deplorable conditions before he intervened and took her to the rehabilitation center.

“Conje’s story was one of a fighter’s spirit that refuses to be extinguished. Despite facing personal challenges and setbacks in life, she emerged back stronger and more determined than before. Throughout her rehabilitation journey, Conjestina showed incredible strength, both physically and mentally. Her unwavering commitment to better herself inspired alot of youths that were almost giving up in life ans I hope she bounces back because as a person who passionately stood by her I’ll count my efforts well utilised and not in vain” added Sonko

As Conje embarks on this new chapter of her life, she carries with her the hopes and dreams of young upcoming boxers. Her story serves as a reminder that everyone deserves a chance to prove themselves, regardless of their past or present circumstances. My initial plan for conje…

“She loved her thing. Boxing was her passion, and she was one of the most dedicated people I have worked with.In the ring, she was brutal, fast and calculating. Her opponents feared her blow, with some bowing out before end of matches. The wins were many, punctuated by camera clicks and curious boxers who wondered how she does it,” noted her former coach Julius Odhiambo, reminiscing about Conjestina’s past glory.

She became the first African to clinch an international title as the middleweight champion in the Women’s International Boxing Federation (WIBF),an achievement that made her dominate media space, with her promoters trying to slot in interviews and endorsements in her busy schedule for companies that fought to have her as a brand

On Thursday this week,news surfaced in various social media platforms that the boxer’s situation was changing for the worse with relatives calling upon the government through Ministry of Sports to intervene for a long-lasting solution.