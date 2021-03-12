Sonko’s confidential mental assessment report presented in Court

A sealed medical assessment report of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is now in the custody of the court.

The prosecution presented the report Friday morning following an order by Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko on 4th March that Sonko be examined if he is fit to stand trial by a Government Psychiatrist.

The case against Sonko who is facing corruption charges involving a Ksh 14.1 million tender will now be mentioned on 22nd March.

The date was set by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi after the prosecution and the defence failed to agree on a favourable date.

Sonko was checked out of hospital yesterday and his lawyer John Khamimwa says they need to take precaution as they plan to appear before Chief Magistrate Peter Ooko saying his doctors have recommended a rest of about two weeks.

The former county boss is accused of demanding a bribe from Web Tribe Ltd to facilitate payments to the company by the Nairobi County Government.

He allegedly demanded the benefit from the company, which operates JamboPay, between January 10 and 19, 2019.