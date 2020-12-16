Sonko’s counsel seeks to quash evidence during impeachment hearing

The Senate Wednesday kicked off the hearing of impeachment charges against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in a sitting that was largely dominated by push and pull during the witnesses’ examination session.

On the first day of the investigations, the county assembly submitted grounds and evidence for his removal as Sonko’s counsel sought to quash the evidence.

In the special sitting which started with a closed-door session MCAs through Minority leader, Michael Ogada, laid bare reasons for the impeachment among them diversion of funds meant for road construction and bursaries, violation of the deed of transfer of the Nairobi county government functions to the national government and abuse of office.

On Thursday, the Senate is set to hear from the governors’ counsel and make a determination by close of business.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Sonko is appearing in the plenary after lawmakers decided against establishing a committee to hear the impeachment motion against the besieged Governor after Majority leader Samuel Poghisio withdrew a motion seeking its establishment in the last minute.