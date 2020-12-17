Sonko’s fate sealed as Senate votes to send him home

The Senate has upheld the decision by Nairobi County Assembly to impeach Embattled Governor Mike Sonko.

Despite a spirited fight by the governor to have the motion of his ouster quashed, Senators sided with city MCAs who accuse the county chief of operating in total disregard of the law.

During Thursday’s impeachment proceedings, that went into the night, Senators approved a motion to vote for every issue raised against the governor.

Sonko was facing charges including gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws, and lacking the mental capability to run the county government.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In all the four charges, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka confirmed that the Majority of Senators had voted in favour of the county assembly effectively affirming the decision to remove him from Nairobi’s gubernatorial position.

“In charge number two, the abuse of office, the ayes 27, the nays 16, abstentions 2, the ayes have it.” Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka read the vote outcome.

“Honourable senators, the effect of the vote is that pursuant to article 181 of the constitution, section 33 of the county government Act, and Standing Order 75 of the Senate Standing Orders, Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko of Nairobi City County stands impeached.” The Speaker pronounced.

As soon as the verdict was out, the speaker immediately went ahead to gazette the impeachment.

Sonko becomes only the second Governor to be shown the door after former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who suffered a similar fate.