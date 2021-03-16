Sonko’s lawyers walk out of court proceedings

The Ksh 10 million graft case involving former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko failed to proceed on Tuesday after one of his lead counsel John Khaminwa walked out of the proceedings citing bias and claiming that he had not been furnished with the proper court documents.

Khaminwa also questioned the court’s decision to lock out the media from covering the proceedings saying his client will not be accorded a fair hearing.

Khaminwa lamented the prosecution had not adduced the required court documents to the defense team.

Quoting article 50 he also objected to the baring of media from covering the public proceedings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It also emerged that one of the accused persons had tested positive for Covid-19 and an application to Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti to adjourn the hearing given the circumstances was rejected.

Sonko in the company of a health worker has been appearing before Trial Magistrate Douglas Ogoti to answer to charges of embezzling Ksh 10 million while the second corruption related case involving the misappropriation of Ksh 14 million is before Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Peter Ooko.

On Monday Sonko was ordered by Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered to appear in court in person or face the courts wrath.