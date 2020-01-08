Sonko’s nomination for Deputy Governor within law, says CoG Chair

The Council of Governors (CoG) says that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko acted within his constitutional mandate to nominate Anne Mwenda as his Deputy.

In a statement, CoG Chair Wycliffe Oparanya said that Sonko’s nomination was in line with Article 180(5) which provides that a County Governor shall nominate a person who is qualified for nomination for election as County Governor or Deputy Governor.

The embattled Nairobi Governor on Monday nominated Anne Mwenda citing the need for continuity since he was barred from office over graft.

The County Assembly has been asked to expedite the vetting process of the nominee in accordance with their mandate for purposes of appointment.

“We urge the County Assembly to process the nominee in accordance with their mandate as enshrined in the law so as to allow normalcy in the County and continued service delivery.

This comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji dismissed the move by Governor Sonko to nominate a deputy, terming it illegal.

DPP Haji said the Governor had gone against his bail terms which barred him from executing County functions until the corruption case against him is heard and determined.

Anne Mwenda is the current Chief Officer for Disaster and Acting Chief Officer of Water.

The embattled Nairobi city boss further vowed to abide by the court’s bail terms, adding that he will, however, ensure that this does not interfere with operations of the county or service delivery to residents.