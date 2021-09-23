Sony Pictures launches new opportunity for African writers

Kenyan writers should begin submitting their scripts and story documents on September 24th.

Nigerian media company EbonyLife and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have announced a brand-new writers initiative offering a unique platform for writers of African heritage dubbed ÀLÓ.

The ÀLÓ Initiative website will open for fixed periods beginning this Friday, September 24th, when writers will be able to submit their television scripts and story documents, which will then be reviewed and shortlisted by the ÀLÓ team which is comprised of creative executives from both EbonyLife and SPT.

EbonyLife is the media house responsible for the production of the Netflix hit courtroom drama Castle & Castle. The second season premiered last week.

“The ÀLÓ initiative is born out of SPT and EbonyLife’s shared passion for great storytelling. We know from our many, many conversations developing this initiative with Mo and her team at EbonyLife that there are countless stories from across the African continent yet to be told. We hope that this provides a unique platform to writers of African heritage with a story they want to bring to the world,” said Nina Lederman, EVP Global Scripted Development for Sony Pictures Television.

Entrants will qualify only if they reside outside Africa but are of African heritage, are born in any of the continent’s fifty-four countries or have proven citizenship as a native of the country and/or are first-generation children. The initiative is open to professionals, freelancers as well as new writers. There are no limitations to the story ideas or scripts. Any theme or story is welcome, but submissions must pay homage to Africa’s unique cultures, diversity, heritage and people.

Remarking on the partnership EbonyLife Media CEO Mo Abudu said, “I am really excited about our growing partnership with Sony Pictures Television; from our deal for three scripted series to our first-look agreement, and now the ÀLÓ Writers’ Initiative. The name of this initiative inspires me, as we chose a word that holds so much personal meaning for me. I am particularly thrilled about the Writers’ Initiative because it is in line with our continent-wide vision to harness and grow our creative economy. It is focused on global storytelling that is authentically African and that gives African writers access to the biggest international broadcasters in the world. It is a dream come true for me.”

