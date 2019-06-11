Sony Sugar FC attacker Derrick Otanga joins Gor Mahia

Written By: KBC Reporter
10

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Sony Sugar football club hitman Derrick Otanga is on his way to Kenyan Premier League champions  Gor Mahia.

Otanga has been a subject of moves with a few clubs believed to have enquired about his availability and it was like Gor Mahia has won the race to sign the forward who scored 13 goals in the last seasons Kenyan Premier League season.

Also Read  NOCK unveils inaugural Africa Beach Games team

The reports, however, have been rebuffed by the club CEO, Lodvrick Aduda who while admitting Otanga was one of their targets said they will have to wait until the window open to make a decision.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR