Sony Sugar FC attacker Derrick Otanga joins Gor Mahia

Sony Sugar football club hitman Derrick Otanga is on his way to Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

Otanga has been a subject of moves with a few clubs believed to have enquired about his availability and it was like Gor Mahia has won the race to sign the forward who scored 13 goals in the last seasons Kenyan Premier League season.

The reports, however, have been rebuffed by the club CEO, Lodvrick Aduda who while admitting Otanga was one of their targets said they will have to wait until the window open to make a decision.

