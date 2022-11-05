Soroptimist International Karen Blixen club is at the forefront of creating opportunities for women and girls

Soroptimist International Karen Blixen Club is one of 13 such clubs in Kenya that are working towards enabling women and girls to realize their goals.

The organization made up of professional career women works through international partnerships and a global network of members, to inspire action and create opportunities to help transform the lives of women and girls.

“Some of the ways in which the clubs does this is through projects aimed at increasing access to education, developing leadership and practical skills for sustainable future,” says Prof. Alice Odingo the former President of Soroptimist International, Karen Blixen Club.

Prof. Alice says the organisation has organised a family fun day at the German Lutheran Church Grounds, German Embassy in Nairobi to help raise funds, that will help in completing projects that are aimed at helping the vulnerable in society and raise awareness on climate change.

She notes that the organisation made of professional women among them the current Soroptimist International Karen Blixen Club President Dr. Joan Magero, Kerubo Nyaribo, and Elizabeth Nyadwe among others are committed to the ideals of Soroptimist International. “In Kenya, there are 13 clubs carrying out projects, which support the Soroptimist mission which is, “educate to lead,” says Prof. Alice Odingo the former Club President.

Some of the projects being undertaken by SI Karen Blixen Club of Nairobi include paying school fees for needy girls and giving access to other support as the girls go through school as well as exploring their potential and talents in full.

Members are also helping in raising awareness of climate change, by training young people on environmental conservation and climate change through planting trees in their respective schools, “literally growing the trees, because planting is one, but tending the tree is another,” she notes.

The Club has also introduced solar lamps in women’s groups, “this has helped many women groups move from using kerosene for lightning which is a health hazard to clean sources of lighting,” said Prof. Alice and adds, “we are also supporting projects on clean energy and this is a way of encouraging communities to use clean energy.”

Communities are also encouraged to ensure they live in clean environments with access to sanitation and clean water.

The Family Fun day will also provide an opportunity for inculcating ideals on why we need to be part of the global push to fight climate change by advising on alternatives.

Soroptimist International started in 1921 in California and takes its name from the Latin “soror” and “optima” interpreted as the best for women. The first club in Europe was founded in Paris in 1924 by Dr. Suzanne Noel, a plastic surgeon who also founded the Federation of Europe in 1930. Soroptimist International (SI) is organized into four Federations: SI Americas, SI South West Pacific, SI Europe, SI Great Britain & Ireland, and SI African Federation

With 91.000 members in 125 countries, Soroptimist International runs programs focusing on United Nations Millennium development goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that mostly address the challenges in society. Some of these include those addressing human rights and the status of women, education and culture, Economic and Social Development, the Environment, Health, and International Goodwill and understanding and targeting human development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...