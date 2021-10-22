Sossio Forest encroachers given ultimatum to vacate

The government has asked individuals who have encroached and illegally settled in Sossio Forest in Saboti Sub County to vacate immediately.

Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Samson Ojwang issued the directive while briefing members of the press outside his office in Kitale town Friday.

Ojwang was flanked by members of County Security Team, including County Police Commander Jacinta Wesonga, County Criminal Investigations Officer Francis Kihara, Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) Officer John Otieno and County Ecosystem Conservator George Abuto.

The county security team conducted an aerial survey on Thursday aimed at establishing status for gazetted forests in Trans Nzoia County. “The survey has indicated there was wanton destruction of forests by human beings in most of the forests in this county,” Ojwang told the press.

“Sossio Forest in Saboti Sub County is the worst affected with an estimated 200 families of encroachers living and practicing farming activity,” he added.

According to the County Commissioner, the encroachers had defied past efforts requiring them to peacefully vacate the forest.

“It is almost two years since Kenya Forest Service (KFS) served the encroachers with a vacation order, instructing them to leave the forest,” disclosed Ojwang, adding that the same group was served with the second vacation notice early this year.

Directing the said families to leave the forest immediately, the county boss revealed plans by the security team to conduct a seven day operation in the said forest next week.

“We have just had a security meeting this morning and one of the resolutions passed is to conduct an operation in Sossio Forest from Monday to Saturday next week,” he disclosed.

Ojwang warned of dire consequences, including arrests and prosecutions, to individuals that would not have vacated the forest by then.

The county boss also used the occasion to warn individuals engaged in illegal charcoal burning and logging activities in the protected forests within the county.

“We are cautioning unscrupulous traders to destroy our forests through outlawed activities, including charcoal burning and logging,” warned Ojwang.

Speaking at the same brief, Abuto said an estimated 5,000 hectares out of Sossio Forest’s 10, 250 hectares had been encroached by human beings.

“Ongoing human activity, especially farming has adversely affected the forest, which is one of the water catchment areas for the county,” noted Abuto.

He added that communities living on slopes of the forest were complaining about diminishing water flow as well as suffering ailments associated with use of contaminated water.