Sossion accuses TSC of sabotaging affairs at KNUT

The Kenya Union of Teachers – KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion has accused the Teachers Service Commission of sabotaging affairs of the teachers’ union.

The nominated member of parliament instead urged the teacher’s employer to focus on implementing the teachers CBA instead of attempting to set the KNUT’s national leadership against its workers

Speaking in Kiambu during the Kiambu Branch KNUT election, the KNUT Secretary General accused the TSC Chief Executive officer of hatching a plot to sabotage the union.

According to Sossion the teachers employer TSC is attempting to set the KNUT’s national leadership against its workers.

The incoming Kiambu Secretary-General who was elected unopposed promised to ensure service delivery to all members without any discrimination.

Meanwhile David Kibet and Zachary Nyomboi emerged the winners of Kenya Union for Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) in a hotly contested election which was held on Saturday in Marigat High School.

Kibet who is a teacher at Kabimoi High School garnered 669 votes to beat his rival Michael Tuitoek who got 421 votes to be Chairman of the union while Zachary Nyomboi won with 475 votes after flooring Johana Chebon who got 320 votes to become the executive secretary.