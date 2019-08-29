Sossion under siege again

Chaos erupted this Thursday morning at the Kenyan National Union of Teachers-KNUT’s headquarters offices after a section of Union’s executive members attempted to force their way into a meeting to oust the embattled Union’s Secretary General Wilson Sossion.

This comes a day after the Labour Court issued orders stopping KNUT’s National Executive Council from convening a meeting to forcefully remove Sossion from office.

Speaking outside the KNUT house, along Mfangano Street the officials said the meeting will go on as planned.

“KNUT is an organisation for registered teachers, Sossion is a de-registered teacher. We do not want him out, we want the law to be followed,” one of the KNUT officials said.

However, the charged officials were later restrained by police officers who were deployed to the scene to contain the situation.

Sossion obtained the orders after he told the court that he’s likely to suffer irreparable harm if the meeting was to proceed.

The Teachers Service Commission registered Sossion on 29th July for allegedly breaching the TSC Act. He has been at loggerheads with the commission for opposing the Competency-based Curriculum (CBC).

TSC further states that Sossion failed to act with impartiality and loyalty regardless of his political views when he accepted nomination by the Orange Democratic Party as a Member of Parliament in 2017.

The commission argues that accepting the nomination contravenes various regulations of the TSC code of conduct and ethics for teachers.

Sossion is under pressure to step aside as per the constitution.

“Persons eligible for membership of the union shall be only those who are or have been regularly and normally engaged as a teacher,” reads the constitution.

It adds that one shall cease to be a member of the union if he/ she has been dismissed and his/ her certificate, licence or authority to teach has been cancelled by TSC.