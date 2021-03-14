Sossion’s candidate defeated in Kericho branch elections

Stanley Mutai has retained his seat as KNUT Kericho branch Executive Secretary after trouncing his main challenger Ann Cheruiyot.

Mutai who is seeking to unseat the current secretary General Wilson Sossion, criticized the current running of the union, even as he accused Sossion of attempting to interfere with the branch elections.

He urged members to vote for him in the upcoming national elections in April.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers national elections slated for April continues to attract new entrants seeking leadership posts.

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion’s ally turned foe Stanley Mutai who trounced Ann Cheruiyot a candidate supported by Sossion wants Sossion to prepare a fierce battle in the post of Secretary General.

Mutai garnered 312 votes against Cheruiyot’s 294 votes in the Kericho branch elections, held at Kericho Teachers Training College David Rono retained the post of Chairman with 337 votes after against his second challenger Paul Bett with 261 votes.

Those elected accused Sossion of frustrating their race to leadership positions