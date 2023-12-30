South Africa files ICJ case accusing Israel of ‘genocidal acts’

“Israel has made it clear that the residents of the Gaza Strip are not the enemy, and is making every effort to limit harm to the non-involved and to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.”

South Africa has been highly critical of Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

In early November, it recalled all of its diplomats from Israel. Israel, in turn, recalled its ambassador from Pretoria.

In addition, the South African national assembly voted to suspend all diplomatic relations with Israel, but the government has not yet formally responded to the vote.

South Africa previously filed a referral to a different court, the International Criminal Court (ICC), relating to alleged war crimes by Israel in Gaza. The ICC ​investigates and tries individuals charged with genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Israel does not recognise the ICC.

The current war between Israel and Hamas was triggered by the 7 October Hamas attack on southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people – most of them civilians – and saw about 240 others taken hostage.

More than 21,500 people have been killed in Gaza – mostly children and women – during Israeli retaliatory attacks on Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.