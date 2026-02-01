FootballSports

South Africa replaces Morocco as WAFCON 2026 host

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Barely a month until the start of the 2026 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON), South Africa has replaced Morocco as the WAFCON 2026 host.

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, revealed on Sunday night that the Rainbow Nation would be stepping in as hosts.

According to Mabe, the North African country that hosted the recent AFCON decided to withdraw as a host.

However, the CAF is expected to make an official announcement about the latest WAFCON developments.

The 2026 WAFCON, which will be held from the 17th of next month to the 3rd of April, will feature 16 teams for the 1st time, up from the previous 12, and will be used as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Group Stage Draw

Group A Morocco , Algeria, Senegal, Kenya

Group B South Africa, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Tanzania

Group C Nigeria (holders), Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Group D Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Cape Verde

The top four teams in WAFCON will book their tickets for the next year’s World Cup.

