South Africa shock Morrocco as Hakimi misses penalty

Achraf Hakimi missed a late chance to equalise from the penalty spot as South Africa shocked 10-man Morocco to set up a quarter-final against Cape Verde at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Evidence Makgopa produced a neat finish to score the opener in the 57th minute, surviving a lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for offside and putting Bafana Bafana on their way to a surprise victory over the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.

Hakimi was afforded a golden opportunity to level when Mothobi Mvala was adjudged to have handled Ayoub El Kaabi’s shot, only to fire his 85th minute spot-kick against the crossbar.

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was dismissed in stoppage time before Teboho Mokoena curled a classy free-kick past Bono to confirm the upset in style.

The 1996 champions will now aim to improve upon their quarter-final exit on their most recent appearance at the finals in 2019, when they take on the unbeaten Blue Sharks on Saturday (20:00 GMT) for a place in the last four.

Morocco are Africa’s top-ranked side but will have to wait until they host the 2025 edition of Afcon to end their long wait for a second continental title, which stretches all the way back to 1976.