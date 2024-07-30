South Africa strikes first African gold in Paris Olympics

With the gold medal, South Africa remains the best placed Africa nation on 12th position, amassing three medals, one gold and two bronze, one in rugby sevens men and another in cycling mountain bike.

South African swimmer Tatjana Smith won the first African gold medal in 100m breaststroke final on Monday night, clocking 1 minute 5.28 seconds, ahead of China’s Qianting Tang and Mona Mc Sharry of Ireland, who won silver and bronze respectively.

It was also first South Africa’s gold medal in the event since 1996 with Tatjana Smith improving on her Tokyo 2020 silver medal.

With the gold medal, South Africa remains the best placed Africa nation on 12th position, amassing three medals, one gold and two bronze, one in rugby sevens men and another in cycling mountain bike.

Tunisia is placed 20th with 1 silver, while Egypt is 26th with a bronze.

Japan is leading the medal table with 6 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze, followed by host France with 16 medals, 5 gold, 8 silver and 3 bronze medals.

China is 3rd with 5 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze while Australia is 4th with a total of 9 medals, 5 gold and 4 silver while South Korea lies 5th with 5 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.