South African actress, Charlbi Dean, dies at 32

The actress starred in the movie “Triangle of Sadness” which won top prize at Cannes this year.

South African actress and model, Charlbi Dean, has died at the age of 32. Dean died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said on Tuesday.

Chalbi had a breakout role in the film Triangle of Sadness which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. Dean also had a recurring role as the assassin Syonide on the DC Comics television series Black Lightning, which aired on the American television network, CW, from 2018 to 2021.

She was born Charlbi Dean Kriek in Cape Town, where she was also raised. Dean began modeling as a child, making frequent appearances on fashion runways and magazine covers in the decades that followed.

She made her acting debut in the 2010 film Spud, an adaptation of a popular South African novel about a boys’ boarding school starring Troye Sivan and John Cleese. She reprised her role in a 2013 sequel.

In Triangle of Sadness, the first English-language film from Swedish director Ruben Östlund, Charlbi and fellow co-star Harris Dickinson play a celebrity fashion-model couple on a cruise for the ultra-rich that descends into chaos. It also stars Woody Harrelson as the ship’s captain. The film is scheduled for release in October.

At the festival before the film won the award, Charlbi said, “For me, I’m like, I’ve already won. I’m already at Cannes with the movie. That’s so unbelievable. Anything is just a cherry on top at this point for me, you know?”

