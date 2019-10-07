South African divers join Likoni ferry recovery operation

South African Divers hired by the family of the woman and daughter who drowned in the Indian ocean have finally arrived as the recovery efforts of the two entered the 8th day.

The exercise has been hampered by poor visibility with the government resorting to use technology.

The South African divers will join efforts with the multi-agency team that is working round the clock to retrieve the bodies.

Government spokesperson Col retired Cyrus Oguna is calling on the family members and Kenyans at large to be patient as the search intensifies.

He says the multi-agency team has narrowed the search areas to four spots down from 12 in the hunt for the ill-fated vehicle that slid off a moving ferry and plunged into the Indian Ocean last week.

