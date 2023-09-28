Drip Festival commonly stylised as Drip Fest has announced another edition set for October 8.

The festival dubbed “the daytime party” is meant to showcase and highlight the richness of Nairobi’s urban culture through fashion, art, and music. The first iteration of the event, which was attended by KBC’s Grapevine show, was headlined by Sauti Sol’s Savara who performed his debut 14-track album for the first time at the event.

Performers set to take the stage on the day include DeeJay Ms Bune and South African musician and DJ Dlala Thukzin. Thukzin who made his music debut in 2020, has three albums to his name Permanent, Permanent 2 and Finally Famous.

He was also nominated for Best Male Artist, South Africa at the AFRIMMA 2022.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale with group tickets for 5 going for KSh. 6,500 while advance single tickets are KSh. 1,500 and Gate tickets are KSh. 2,000.