South African gospel singer Kelly Khumalo ordered the murder of her then-boyfriend, football star Senzo Meyiwa, a court has been told.

Mr Meyiwa was shot trying to protect Ms Khumalo from armed robbers in 2014. Five suspects were arrested in 2020.

Lead investigator Bongani Gininda told a Gauteng High Court, on Wednesday, that Ms Khumalo orchestrated “a contractual assassination or hit”.

Ms Khumalo’s spokesperson said they “trust in the legal process”.

They added that Ms Khumalo could not comment but that her “legal team is actively addressing the situation”.

The trial of those accused of killing Mr Meyiwa, a former captain of the national football team and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, has gripped the country.

Ms Khumalo was first suspected of being involved after police documents were leaked in 2020 following the arrests of the men.

At the time her lawyer told local media the gospel singer had “no knowledge” of the five individuals.

Mr Gininda told the court one of the suspects had said in his confession statement that Ms Khumalo had given them instructions to kill Mr Meyiwa.

The lead investigator also said Ms Khumalo was connected to the suspects through “cell phone linkages”.

Last year Colonel Lambertus Steyn from the National Cold Case Investigation Unit testified that Ms Khumalo had been in contact with one of the accused at least twice before Mr Meyiwa’s murder.

In addition to this, Ms Khumalo also had a photograph of money in a transparent bag on her phone – the same image was found on one of the suspect’s phones.

The court is currently establishing whether the confession statements are admissible. Two of the suspects say their confessions were made under duress.

Ms Khumalo and Mr Meyiwa had one child together.

But Mr Gininda said the pair had fallen out.

He said Ms Khumalo “hated him and wanted to get rid of him”.

He added that “communication records” between Ms Khumalo and her sister from early 2013 showed that she wanted to depose of him.