South African opposition calls on president to resign over health crisis, economic woes

Written By: Sputnik

South Africa’s opposition African Transformation Movement demanded on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa use his annual state-of-the-nation address to announce his resignation, amid mounting criticism of his handling of the pandemic and corruption probes into his allies.

“This address must be on him handing in his letter of resignation for plunging this country into a state of crisis. It would do us a whole lot of good if he would just do that,” Zama Ntshona, the spokesperson of the right-wing political party, told Sputnik.

Ramaphosa has been under increasing pressure to pull the continent’s worst-hit economy out of the pandemic nosedive while reining in massive corruption and keeping the ruling African National Congress from splitting.

Ntshona said that the president needed to address the nation’s bludgeoning debt burden, which has exceeded 100 percent of gross domestic product, as well as the handling of the COVID-19 vaccine procurement, which he said was “so bad that we can classify it as irregular expenditure.”

