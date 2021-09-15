South African, Somali novelists nominated for Booker Prize 2021

The two are among four other authors nominated for the prize.

The Booker Prize has shortlisted 6 names and books for this year’s award. Among the nominees is South African playwright and novelist Damon Galgut and British Somali Nadifa Mohamed.

The prize celebrates outstanding fiction, whether originally written in English or translated into English, bringing recognition and readership to gifted authors from around the globe.

The other four nominees are Sri Lankan Anuk Arudpragasam and Americans Patricia Lockwood, Richard Powers and Maggie Shipstead.

Here are the six books shortlisted for the prize.

The Promise by Damon Galgut (Pictured above)

Galgut tells a powerful story of a diminished white family and living in apartheid South Africa as the story follows them through decades while delivering brutal emotional truths.

The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed.

This is a gripping novel about a petty criminal in Cardiff who becomes the last man to be hanged there, wrongfully convicted of murder in 1952.

A passage North by Anuk Arudpragasm

Anuk’s novel is an attempt to come to terms with life in the wake of the devastation of Sri Lanka’s 30-year civil war.

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

A sincere and delightfully profane love letter to the infinite scroll, and a meditation on love, language and human connection.

Bewilderment by Richard Powers

This novel follows an astrobiologist as he thinks of a creative way to help his rare and troubled son.

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

The lives of a fearless female aviator and the actress who portrays her on-screen decades later intersect in this vivid novel by Maggie Shipstead.