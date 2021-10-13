South American players could miss Premier League resumption

Up to 16 Premier League players from South America could be missing this weekend due to the scheduling of CONMEBOL’s World Cup Qualifying.

Some players will even be kicking off for their countries just 35 hours before their club games are due to kick off as the Premier League returns from the international fortnight.

Though the UK government’s quarantine rules have recently been relaxed to allow players to play on their return from ‘red list’ countries, several South American sides play their qualifiers too soon before the return of the Premier League on Saturday.

And after Brazil and Argentina stated they will not allow their Premier League players to return early, up to nine Premier League clubs could be impacted.

Liverpool have two players in the Brazil squad for their clash against Uruguay at 1.30am on Friday morning UK time – Fabinho and Alisson – kicking off just 35 hours before they are due to play at Watford on Saturday at 12.30pm.

Manchester City also have two players in the Brazil squad – Gabriel Jesus and Ederson – and play at home to Burnley 37.5 hours after their national team kick off in Manaus.

Tottenham, who go to Newcastle on Super Sunday at 4.30pm, have Emerson Royal in the Brazil squad, both Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso in the Argentina squad to face Peru at 12.30am on Friday morning UK time, and Davison Sanchez in the Colombia squad against Ecuador, though that kicks off at 10pm on Thursday UK time.