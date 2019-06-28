South Sudan President Kiir to visit Kenya Monday

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit is set to arrive in Nairobi next week Monday for a two day state visit to Kenya.

On arrival, the visiting Head of State will be received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi where he will be accorded full State reception honors.

Thereafter, the two leaders will lead their respective delegations in bilateral talks before conducting a joint press briefing.

“His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of the Republic of South Sudan will arrive in Kenya on Monday, 1st July 2019 for a two-day State Visit. On arrival, the visiting Head of State will be received by His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi where he will be accorded full State reception honors” said State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo.

“Thereafter, the two leaders will lead their respective delegations in bilateral talks before conducting a joint press briefing” she said in a press statement.

Kenya has played a key role to restore peace in South Sudan. Kiir last month visited former President Daniel Moi to condole with him following the death of his son Jonathan Moi.

“South Sudan President Salva Kiir today [Thursday] visited Mzee Moi at his Kabarak home to condole with him and his family…he met Mzee Moi and wished him and the family strength,” said Moi’s Press Secretary Lee Njiru.

Jonathan, 64, succumbed to cancer last month while undergoing treatment at a Nakuru hospital.

Mr Njiru also said the meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, discussed and reviewed the peace and stability of South Sudan and the Horn of Africa in general.

Joint commission

10 days ago, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma met with her South Sudanese counterpart Nhial Deng Nhial.

Dr Juma said Kenya would be seeking to benefit from South Sudan’s wealth as a form of payment for her peacekeeping efforts in the country.

She said among other things, they planned to launch the first ever joint commission for cooperation with Juba.

“Both the Kenyan and South Sudanese teams will be negotiating a number of instruments to govern the relationship between the two countries as far as trade and investment are concerned,” Juma said during a joint Press conference.

Juma said also to be discussed during President Kiir’s visit would be review of security and management of the border between the two countries.