South Sudan shock Uganda to record first 2021 AFCON Qualifying win

Written By: Bernard Okumu
1

South Sudan forward Tito Okello celebrates his goal against Uganda during their AFCON 2021 Qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on November 16 2020.S.Sudan won 1-0 PIC:CAF ONLINE

 

Tito Okello scored   the lone goal against the country of his birth as South Sudan beat Uganda 1-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, to pick their first win of the 2021   Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Okello converted from the penalty spot to give the South Sudanese victory and slow down Uganda’s march to the AFCON. The penalty was awarded   after Allan Okello hacked down Manyumow Achol inside the box.

Before the goal, the two sides balanced in chances, each giving a go at goal. The Ugandans had the first effort at goal in the fifth minute when Okello cut back the ball for Faruk Miya, but the forward’s shot at goal was weak.

Also Read  Koth Biro:Ruaraka All Stars and Huruma Corner  open campaign with wins

South Sudan had their chance in the 21st minute when Makueth Wol found some space on the right from a cross on the left, but his stinging shot flew straight into keeper Dennis Onyango’s arms.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Miya had another chance five minutes later from a free kick, his well taken effort flying just over the bar.

After they went one man down, Uganda went straight into a change, Kizito Luwaga being hauled off for Mike Azira as coach Jonathan McKinstry opted to sort out the defensive midfield gap.

Also Read  Ex FKL Chairman Mohamed Hatimy Succumbs to Covid-19

Uganda piled the pressure in the second half and the introduction of Emmanuel Okwi spiced up the attack.

Okwi had a chance on the hour mark when he broke into the box but his shot was saved by the keeper one on one and the rebound from Okwi flew straight to the custodian.

Miya had two good chances for Uganda, first his freekick from range oing narrowly wide while in the 73rd minute, his well placed curler rattled the crossbar.

Also Read  Harambee Stars motivational partner Odibets rallies fans to support team

South Sudan were rattled in the 80th minute when Musa was sent off for a second yellow card, but Africa’s youngest nation managed to contain the remaining minutes to ensure they picked victory.

Following the victory South Sudan remain bottom of group B while Uganda is second on seven points .

Burkinafaso leads the group with eight points while Malawi is third on four points.

The next round of qualifiers resume in March 2021 when Uganda will host Burkinafaso while South Sudan will be at home against Malawi.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR