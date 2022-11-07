Southampton sack manager Hasenhuttl

Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and opened talks with Luton boss Nathan Jones.

Hasenhuttl leaves the Saints after their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, which left them in the relegation zone after six losses in nine top-flight games. Assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left the club.

#SaintsFC can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 7, 2022

The Austrian was the Premier League’s fourth-longest serving manager, having taken over at St Mary’s in December 2018. He is the fifth top-flight boss to be sacked this season after Scott Parker, Thomas Tuchel, Bruno Lage and Steven Gerrard.

First-team lead coach Rubén Sellés will take charge on an interim basis for Southampton’s Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

During his spell at the club, Southampton suffered two 9-0 defeats in the space of 16 months as they lost to Leicester at home in October 2019 and were then thumped by the same scoreline at Manchester United in February 2021.

But Hasenhuttl managed to preserve Saints’ Premier League status by guiding them to 16th in his first season in charge followed by an 11th-placed finish in 2019/20, with 15th-placed finishes in his following two campaigns.

Southampton find themselves in the relegation zone after 14 games. Sunday’s loss was their eighth in the Premier League already this season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...