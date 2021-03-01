Soy MP Caleb Kositany ousted as Jubilee deputy secretary-general

The Jubilee Party National Management Committee has removed Soy Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany from his position of deputy secretary-general and replaced him with Cherangany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju in a statement sent to newsrooms said the decision was made after the committee met on Monday at the party headquarters and in the exercise of its mandate as provided for under Article 7(2) of the Jubilee Party Constitution ousted him.

The statement further read that Kositany was relieved from his duty with immediate effect.

On February 25th, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe while on an interview put Kositany on notice telling him by Monday he would be expelled from the party.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Murathe during the interview noted that he (Kositany) was promoting the interest of another party, United Democratic Alliance, associated with Deputy President William Ruto and for that he deserved to be expelled.

Kositany in a rebuttal said that Murathe had already kicked politicians allied to Ruto out of Jubliee.

“Do not bring me such kind of threats, I am not that type, you (Murathe) were in Kibra campaigning for an ODM candidate and nothing was done to reprimand you,” he said.

Kositany is among nine aspirants who have declared interest in succeeding Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago on the ticket of the UDA Party linked to Ruto.