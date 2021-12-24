Recently crowned Africa Under 18 Junior tennis champion Angela Okutoyi has been shortlisted for the Sports Woman of the year award in this year’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) slated for Kakamega County on January 19.

The tennis prodigy, who won the International Tennis Federation (ITF)N World Tennis Tour juniors grade four championships singles, will, battle it out with Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon, Olympic Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir, Vihiga Queens and Harambee Starlets player Jentrix Shikangwa, motorsports’ Maxine Wahome and volleyball ace Sharon Chepchumba.

Okutoyi, a go-getter in junior tennis circles, Angela won the Grade 3 Doubles in Cairo, Egypt in August and reached the semifinals in the singles category.

Not to be outdone, she reached the semifinals of the same competition in October this year.

In November, Okutoyi, a former Most Promising Girl SOYA winner, upset the formbook when she became the first Kenyan to win the 18 and under Africa junior championship title after defeating Morocco’s Aya El Aouni.

Maxine Wahome began her rally debut season on a revving fashion after she won the All Ladies crew trophy during the Mountain Gorilla Rally in Rwanda, a leg of the gruelling Africa Rally Championships where she was sixth overall.

She was seventh overall during the Ramisi Rally where she won the Division Two category and she was ranked 14th overall at the first East African Mini Classic.