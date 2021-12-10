Space agency cautions public against engaging fraudsters

The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has raised alarm over rising cases of organisations and individuals defrauding members of the public with pretence they are affiliated with the body.

The agency says the unauthorized individuals who disguise themselves as KSA officials or representatives seek to obtain funds and other benefits from local and international partners.

“This notice serves to notify the general public that the Kenya Space Agency is a state corporation created under the Ministry of Defence. The mandate of the Agency is to promote, coordinate and regulate the space related activities in Kenya. The Agency has no affiliates, subsidiary or branches in Kenya,” said KSA.

The Kenya Spaceport Research report commissioned by Africa Group in collaboration with Longshot Space Technology indicated that development of Kenya space programme would need Kshs. 5 billion to develop and attract Kshs. 7 billion in operational costs.

However, Kenya is tipped could earn Kshs. 1 billion per launch with an estimated five launches within the first year of establishment.

Marsabit emerged as the most suitable region to host the spacesport.