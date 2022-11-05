Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure

The weight of the seized plants is roughly equivalent to more than five adult African elephants.

The gang were arrested following raids in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias last month but details of Operation Gardens were only made public on Saturday.

Police said the business was run by different “companies” which carried out the different parts of the process – from buying the seeds, to growing and drying the plants, to packaging them and shipping them out.

“The Civil Guard has seized the largest cache of packaged marijuana found so far,” a police statement said.