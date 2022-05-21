Spain lifts Covid ban on unvaccinated travellers

UK citizens who have not had a coronavirus jab can now travel to Spain by showing a negative PCR or antigen test on arrival.

The Spanish government confirmed that non-vaccinated travellers from outside the EU can enter the country from Saturday.

Fully vaccinated passengers will still need to show proof of vaccination.

The UK removed all its remaining international Covid travel restrictions for entry on 18 March.

This included passenger locator forms and tests for passengers who do not qualify as vaccinated.

Other European countries followed suit, with Austria, Greece, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lithuania, Sweden, Serbia, Slovenia and Slovakia no longer having any Covid travel restrictions for visitors.

As the latest wave of that strain dissipated, countries across the world loosened their Covid travel restrictions to welcome visitors again.

And on Saturday, Spanish tourism minister Reyes Maroto said the “new phase of the pandemic” meant the country was able to relax the rules by equating non-EU travellers with those of the EU and Schengen-associated countries.

“This is excellent news, much awaited by the tourism sector,” said Ms Maroto, adding: “Spain is becoming one of the most desired destinations in the world.”

From 21 May, all visitors entering Spain at air or sea borders, wherever they are travelling from, must provide one of the following three certificates:

Vaccination certificate meeting the government’s requirements

A negative test certificate [PCR or similar]

Certificate of recovery at least 11 days after testing positive

Spain accepts the UK’s proof of Covid-19 vaccination record, either digitally, or as a printed download.

PCR tests must be carried out in the 72 hours prior to departure to Spain or an antigen test in the 24 hours prior to departure.

Proof of recovery certificates will be valid for 180 days from the date of the positive test.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from submitting any type of certificate.