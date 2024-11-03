Spain PM condemns violence after angry crowd incident in flood-hit zone

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday condemned all forms of violence after an angry crowd hurling mud and insults forced him to flee a town worst-hit by recent deadly floods.

Sanchez said that while he empathised with the “anguish and suffering” of the flood victims, “all forms of violence” were unacceptable.

He spoke after an angry crowd yelling “murderers!” threw mud at him and other officials accompanying the king and queen on a visit to the region hit by the floods. The rear window of the premier’s vehicle was also broken, according to television images.