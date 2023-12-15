Spain reaffirms support on Morocco Sahara Autonomy Plan

Spain has reaffirmed its commitment to support the Morocco-Sahara autonomy plan, saying that it is the most serious, realistic, and credible basis for dispute resolution.

This was said on Thursday by the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares,in Rabat,Morocco.

Spain was in support of the Morocco-Sahara autonomy plan for the first time in February this year.

“The position of Spain regarding the issue of the Sahara has not changed. It is the same as already expressed in the Joint Declaration adopted on April 7, 2022, and the Declaration concluding the 12th Morocco-Spain High-Level Meeting (HLM) in February 2023,” said Spain’s top diplomat during the joint press briefing held after his discussions with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

It is worth recalling that the Joint Declaration, adopted on April 7, 2022, during the meeting between HM King Mohammed VI and the Spanish Government President Pedro Sánchez, states that “Spain considers the Moroccan autonomy initiative, presented in 2007, as the most serious, realistic, and credible basis for the resolution of this dispute.”

It was stated that Madrid recognises Morocco’s views on the Sahara issue and Morocco’s sincere efforts to find a solution within the framework of the UN that all parties can agree on.