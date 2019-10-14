Spanish court jails Catalan leaders for sedition

Spain’s Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in an independence referendum in 2017.

Three other defendants were found guilty of disobedience but will not serve prison sentences.

The 12 politicians and activists had all denied the charges.

Separatists in Catalonia were planning mass civil disobedience ahead of the verdict.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The prosecution had sought up to 25 years in prison for Oriol Junqueras, the former vice-president of Catalonia and the highest-ranking pro-independence leader on trial.