Speak up against rogue drivers, Oguna tells travelers

Government spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has asked Kenyans to raise their voices against drivers who exhibit recklessness on the roads.

Amid the Christmas rush; Oguna noted that some drivers are only keen on making a kill given the demand for transport to the countryside by the majority of city dwellers.

As such, he expressed concern that the said drivers fail to observe safety on the roads, putting the lives of travelers at greater risk.

“If the driver is speeding, why do you keep quiet? Don’t allow a (rogue) driver to jeopardize your lives. You are responsible for your lives,”

“Your life is of utmost importance. Please speak up when vehicles you are traveling in are driven recklessly.’ He told passengers as he launched a sensitization campaign in major bus termini in the city.

The spokesperson said some drivers do not observe lane discipline, drive dangerously and overtake in prohibited sections, which sadly increase chances of an accident happening.

He challenged travelers never to wait until an accident happens then give an account of how the driver might have been steering the vehicle with the heedlessness of probable consequences. He said, at times, it might be too late to speak up.

He further asked drivers to exercise caution in order to avert cases of road carnage that have been rampant during periods of festivities.

In an unprecedented move on Tuesday, Oguna moved from one Passenger Service Vehicle (PSVs) to another, preaching vigilance among road all users in a campaign dubbed #UsalamaBarabarani.