Speak up when facing challenges Pastor Dorcas tells youth

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has challenged the youth to speak up when they are faced with challenges of life to avoid getting into mental illnesses.

Speaking Saturday during the King’s Daughter conference Campus Edition at the House of Grace, Nairobi Pastor Dorcas expressed concerns over increased cases of mental illnesses among the youth.

“Mental Health is a reality that is with us, many of us are suffering due to varying reasons. At times some get into drugs and substance abuse and that affects their mental health. We must address the issue of mental health,” Pastor Dorcas said.

Pastor Dorcas has been doing mentorship programs in Universities and institutions of higher learning addressing the issues affecting the young people.

“Mental health is very expensive. Together with the efforts by the government we are trying to assist those we can access. I have visited about 21 universities and what made me very sad is that you find young people have committed suicide and when you go deep into it you realize that it was all about mental health,” she added.

House of Grace Bishop David Muriithi urged the young congregation to guard their Self esteem and respect.

Present were Christian and Muslim students from Mt.Kenya University, James Flavian Chege Munene College of Health Sciences, Strathmore University ,University of Nairobi

Presbyterian University of Eastern Africa,KCA University , KMTC,Coast Technical ,Nairobi Technical St. Pauls University and a team from ACK NDYM Nairobi Diocese Youth Ministry and their chaplains and leaders.