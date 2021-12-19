National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says he has undergone a minor surgery on his right hand shoulder to repair a fracture that he suffered while trying to pull a drawer in his office.

He says the incident happened when his seat slid off the tempered glass chair-mat where he ended up hurting his right hand shoulder and the back.

“I sought medical attention and was released to recuperate at home. Unfortunately, the pain persisted and on the advice of the doctors, I have undergone a minor surgery on my right hand shoulder to repair the fracture that I suffered then,” he said.

He said that he is grateful to God that he is recuperating well and ebullient.