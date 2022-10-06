Speaker Moses Wetangula to rule on House leadership row

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula will Thursday afternoon rule on the row over which party or coalition in the National Assembly should be identified as the majority party.

The matter sparked intense debate among legislators on Tuesday afternoon with both the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance claiming the majority.

Kenya Kwanza has already nominated Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa as the Majority leader while Azimio has nominated Opiyo Wandayi for the same position.

At the center of the row are Members of Parliament who ditched Azimio recently and are now insisting they are indeed members of Kenya Kwanza, even though the coalition agreement requires them to only quit three months after the election.

As a result, the National Assembly is yet to constitute is House Business Committee although Speaker Wetangula on Tuesday said the continuity of the business of the House should not in any way be seen to prejudice the determination of the question of the Leadership of the Majority and Minority Party in the House.

While presiding over his first sitting of the 13th Parliament, Speaker Wetangula said, “In the absence of the HBC by dint of the controversy surrounding the question on who is the bonafide Leader of Majority Party, the Minority Party and Whips of Parliamentary Parties in the House, I made a ruling that the Deputy Speaker will in the interim, move business in the House.”