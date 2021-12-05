Speaker Muturi accuses DP of political dishonesty

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has accused Deputy President William Ruto of running a dishonest campaign.

Addressing fundraiser at Living Water’s Church in Meru Town on Saturday, Muturi lashed out at the DP on his bottom-up strategy saying that the constitution mandates that all leaders are accountable to the citizens and it’s their constitutional right to development.

The Speaker argues that Ruto has had powers to influence allocation of resources to the small scale traders and those in informal employment.

He also hit out at ODM leader Raila Odinga on his campaign strategy posing the question of what the party campaign phrases ‘Tialala’ and ‘Tibim’ mean, if not just to excite supporters who are naive to listen to his strategies and policies.