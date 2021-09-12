Speaker Muturi asserts he is no one’s project

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has asserted that he is no one’s project as he seeks to succeed President Kenyatta next year.

“I am nobody’s project. I am concerned about the governance of this country. I cannot discuss with any person who does not believe in the same way with me. I am not will not,” said Speaker Muturi.

“I speak my mind, I am my own project, I am concerned about the governance of this Country. I cannot be anyone’s project,” he added.

Speaking to KBC on Sunday, Speaker Muturi was answering to a section of the political class that claimed he was a State project in his presidential bid.

Muturi said that he was only concerned about the country’s governance which he noted was a major issue that Kenyans pay very little attention to.

“As a Speaker and Member of Parliament, I have seen a lot, but Governance is the major issue we pay very little attention to. The level of waste is at slightly over a third of all Government expenditure,” he noted.

The House Speaker who is running on integrity and discipline mantra among leaders, said “Where there’s order there’s prosperity.”

He said that it’s the high time political leaders start restoring the dignity of the country ahead of next year’s polls.

On his coronation as Mt. Kenya spokesman, the National Assembly Speaker said that it was about bringing Mt. Kenya people together to speak in one voice.

Muturi’s coronation at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga had drawn mixed reactions from leaders from the region.

While responding to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, who dismissed his coronation said that he was a man full of contradiction.

“Munya attended my coronation; it was shocking to later hear him say there wasn’t any position like spokesman. He even tried to get the position through,” he said.

At the same time, he denied reports of deputizing Deputy President William come 2022 elections.

“I want to go for the presidency. If you want to change this Country, can you do it by deputizing anybody? Let’s meet at the ballot, adding “I will not be an independent candidate. I will run on a party ticket.”