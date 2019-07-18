National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi has blaming state agencies mandated to fight corruption for failing the country.

Muturi says parliament has always made recommendations after undertaking various investigations but nothing is done making a mockery of such work.

Speaking during an African parliamentarians’ network against corruption strategic launch, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi defended the National Assembly saying its efforts have been made laughable by Institutions mandated to help the country in fighting corruption.

Muturi suggesting that the country may be forced to borrow from what is happening in the neighboring county of Uganda where officers from investigative agencies are integrated in committee meetings of parliament to arrest summoned state officers who fail to conclusively articulate issues at hand.

Muturi was however quick to caution against giving up saying the country cannot afford to lose the fight against corruption.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi who was also present called for more funds to be directed towards institutions mandated to fight corruption.

Mudavadi questioned why, parliament has been fighting for its budget yet critical institutions like EACC, DCI and the judiciary are starved of funds making it hard for them to execute their mandates effectively.