Speaker Muturi calls for political tolerance ahead of 2022

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has accused his political competitors of deceit after they claimed they aren’t campaigning.

In reference to remarks by Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga denying that they are campaigning before time, Muturi said it’s unfortunate that leaders of such magnitude can openly lie to Kenyans.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Kitutu Masaba Constituency, Nyamira County, where he was hosted by area MP Shadrack Mose, Muturi called for peace and tolerance among leaders during this campaign period.

He urged Kenyans to shun tribal politics even as he called on the law enforcement agencies to reign on leaders inciting the youth to cause chaos during campaigns.

Speaker Muturi who is seeking to be the 5th President of Kenya said he will prioritize education by strengthening policies that will empower public schools and enhance access to quality education.

“As we support church development, we must also support the development of school infrastructure. But even as we do so, It cannot be that the National Government will rely on the National Government-Constituency Development Fund to develop public school infrastructure. The Government must be intentional in supporting the 100% transition to Secondary school,” He said.

The Speaker decried the recent spate of school fires urging religious institutions to play their part in engaging the students through counselling.

“The National Government must rethink ways to empower the youth. We cannot have the Youth Fund administered in Nairobi while in essence most of the youth who require empowerment are in the Counties. It is time to devolve the youth fund to be administered by the County Government,” He said.

He urged the residents of Nyateko to support his Presidential bid under the Democratic Party of Kenya, saying he is the best person to lead the Country.

In attendance were Nyamira Women Rep Jerusha, West Mugirango MP Kemosi, West Mugirango MP Joash Nyamach and Nyamira Senator Okango Mogeni.