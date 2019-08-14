National assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has declared the Kibra constituency seat vacant following the death of area MP Ken Okoth.

The Speaker, through Kenya Gazette notice 7260, said the constituency can now hold a by-election. IEBC now have three months to hold a by-election.

Pursuant to section 16(3) of the Elections Act, speaker Justin Muturi directed the IEBC to conduct a by-election in Kibra constituency.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now has to conduct the by-election within three months.

The seat became vacant after the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26.

Okoth was the area MP since 2013 on an ODM ticket.

Various individuals, among them former MPs and contestants in previous elections and other hopefuls have already started positioning themselves to succeed Okoth.

Some of those expected to seek the Orange party’s ticket includes Imran Okoth who is a brother to the late MP, Eliud Owalo, former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra, former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and ODM youth leader Benson Musungu.