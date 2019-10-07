Speaker Muturi faults US over fight against terrorism

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has faulted the United States government over its alleged failure to control humanitarian aid to Somalia saying some of the relief assistance is ending up in the hands of militants.

Speaking during the opening of a parliamentary security and intelligence forum, Muturi said failure by United Nations Security Council to list Alshabaab as a terrorist organization under Security Council Resolution 1267 has compromised the ongoing fight against terrorism.

He said US decision has given the group the liberty to seek and receive funding from civil society groups and NGO’s.

Muturi who was speaking during the opening of the 15th edition of the Parliamentary Intelligence security forum at KICC said the rate of terrorism and illegal funding of such organizations can be worsened by the economic exclusion which weakens states and makes them vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



USA ambassador Kyle McCarter, however, defended his government saying it remains committed to supporting Kenya win the war on terror.

Kenya’s resolution of 1267 was rejected by United Nations Security Council following strong lobbying by US humanitarian agencies and former diplomats who said the resolution would criminalize humanitarian aid

While admitting that some of the humanitarian aid sent to Somalia could be finding its way to supporting members of the Al-Shabaab terror group, US ambassador Kyle McCarter said there was no evidence to support sanctions.

The US government maintains it has classified Al-Shabaab as a terror group under UN security council resolution 751 and it is committed to fighting the vice.

The Speaker said the on-going conference will provide participants with the opportunity to share knowledge and build networks on information and intelligence sharing between friendly nations that will go a long way in fighting common threats of terrorism