Speaker Muturi: My rivals have stolen my ‘Kenya Kwanza’ slogan

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has challenged presidential aspirants to scrutinise their past before calling their rivals thieves.

Muturi who is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the 5th President of Kenya says none of those who have expressed interest in the top seat can pass the integrity test.

He said it’s unfortunate that some aspirants with very poor track records while in Government are the ones shouting the loudest, labelling their competitors thieves.

He said, “We know them, we know what they did when they were in office, yet now they are shouting loudest calling others thieves.”

Muturi, who will contest on a Democratic Party ticket said Kenya deserves leaders who have the interests of Kenyans at heart not recycled leaders who have nothing to show off for all the years they have been in elective politics.

He was addressing mourners at Mwenyenyi village in Nyamira County, where he attended the burial of Ben Momanyi, brother of Borabu MP Benson Momanyi.

Muturi urged the residents to vote for him in the presidential contest, saying he is the best suited to lead the Country.

“We know those who were involved in the Kenya Embassy scandal in Tokyo, we know those who were in the cemetery scandal in Kajiado. All of them have serious issues so you may as well settle for Muturi,” He said.

Muturi caused laughter as he said that even his original campaign slogan, Kenya Kwanza had been taken over by a political rival.

“They even took my slogan, Kenya Kwanza. I will come up with Wakenya Mbele as my new slogan.”

The speaker also called on the government to improve the education sector and implement free edition at all levels of public institutions.