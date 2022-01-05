Speaker Muturi reads riot act to MPs over ‘dishonourable conduct’

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has warned Members of Parliament against conducting themselves in a shameful manner, especially while transacting House business.

In an apparent reference to chaos that marred House special sittings last week during the debate on the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2021, the speaker reminded the lawmakers that they are state officers and peoples’ representatives who ought to conduct themselves with the highest standards and decorum.

“Legislative business is largely about genuine debate and persuasion. At the end of it all and as guided by the parliamentary dictum in a democracy, the minority will have their say and the majority will always have their way.”

“It is unacceptable for either side to apply unfair means to deny the other from fulfilling their part.” He said

While delivering his Communication to the house as MPs once again convened for special sittings to consider a number of pertinent bills, Muturi noted that MPs may disagree with one another, and that any side can win or face defeat when a decision as to be made on an important matter, but reiterated that they must do so without resorting to violence.